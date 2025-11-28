Apple Noida Store to Open on this Date

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Apple has been posting new sales records every quarter and these new stores will only help boost the sales further. This is not the end of the line though. Apple will open one more store in Mumbai next year as part of its expansion strategy. 

Highlights

  • Apple is soon going to open its fifth store in the country.
  • We are talking about an Apple owned retail store.
  • Apple already has four stores in the country, two of which opened quite recently - one in Pune and one in Bengaluru.

Follow Us

apple noida store to open on this

Apple is soon going to open its fifth store in the country. We are talking about an Apple owned retail store. Apple already has four stores in the country, two of which opened quite recently - one in Pune and one in Bengaluru. Now, a fifth store is coming up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Apple already has a store in the Delhi NCR in Select Citywalk mall, Saket. Now, this fifth store from the company is coming in DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida.




Read More - JioSaavn Now has More than 500 Million Downloads on Play Store

This gives customers more trust in the brand and a place to experience and shop Apple products from. Apple Stores are known for keeping all colour ranges of iPhones, Apple experts, Macs, and other Apple products in the display so that consumers can freely and truly experience them. Apple's Mumbai BKC store, is in fact, one of the most beautiful stores in the country as it is designed to let plenty of natural light come inside.

Apple has been posting new sales records every quarter and these new stores will only help boost the sales further. This is not the end of the line though. Apple will open one more store in Mumbai next year as part of its expansion strategy.

Read More - Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

The first Apple Store was opened in India back in 2023 in Mumbai. Then the second store came in Delhi. The third and four stores came in Pune and Bengaluru, respectively. Noida will soon get its first store. It will be interesting to see if Apple opens more stores in the coming months and years in India. There's still plenty of potential for the company to open new stores in more cities such as Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and more.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

I got a replacement after previous router signal issue.. now this black one is perfect no fluctuations in speed.

Airtel Reiterates Tejas Gear Sub-Standard, Rejects Proximity Explanation: Report

rahul_yadav :

Different Bsnl Zone has different process & pricing for MCA. Some Zone provide paid MCA and some provide Free MCA

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

rahul_yadav :

That's good should be implement in All BSNL:ZONES

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Shaji Pappan :

I didn't divert any calls still missed call alert sms is getting by default.

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Shaji Pappan :

In south it's free no need for any activation

Vi Is the Only Private Telco Charging for Missed Call…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments