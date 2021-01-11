Vivo Y51A With 5,000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India

Vivo just launched the Vivo Y51A in India. The smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery inside and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is a mid-range device which comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear and teardrop notch at the front housing the selfie-camera. It is worthy to note that the Vivo Y51 launched just a month back in India and both the devices have a ton of similarities. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the price and specifications of the Vivo Y51A.

Vivo Y51A Specifications

The Vivo Y51A has been launched with a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD screen. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

There is a triple-camera setup at the rear where the device’s primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP additional sensor. The Vivo Y51A comes with camera features such as Super Night Mode, Portrait, Video, Photo, Live Photo, Panorama, Time-Lapse, and Slo-Mo. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP sensor at the front.

The Vivo Y51 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The device supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, comes with USB Type-C port, GPS, and more in the connectivity department. For additional security, there is a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device. The Vivo Y51A weighs 188 grams.

A thing worth noting here is that the device’s specifications are completely similar to that of Vivo Y51 launched in December 2020. The only difference between the two devices is of the processor. The Vivo Y51 (2020) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, whereas the Y51A is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC.

Vivo Y51A Price

The Vivo Y51A has been launched for India in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is priced Rs 17,990 for the same. However, users will get the device in two colour options, namely Crystal Symphony and Titanium Sapphire. The first sale of the smartphone has already started, and the users can purchase it from Flipkart, Amazon, TataCliq and all the retail partners of Vivo in India.

The Vivo Y51 (2020) was also launched for the same price and specifications. Users who prefer the Snapdragon 662 SoC more can purchase the Y51A.