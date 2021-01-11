Airtel Partners Up With NSIC To Help MSMEs Through its Suite of Products/Services

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator has recently announced about its partnership with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC). The partnership is aimed to help Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in India grow and take benefits of the digital revolution. For the unaware, NSIC is a government enterprise which promotes and supports MSMEs throughout India to help them grow with their marketing, finance, technology, and other services. Now Airtel has partnered with the government body to boost its mission of helping MSMEs in the country — more details on the story ahead.

Airtel Partnership With NSIC to Make Business Easier for Millions of MSMEs

The alliance between Bharti Airtel and NSIC will enable millions of small and medium enterprises in the country to access digital products and services of the telco such as security, cloud, connectivity, conferencing, go-to-market solutions and more.

This partnership will also boost the government’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ by helping MSMEs grow faster by practising and adopting the latest digital standards of conducting business.

MSMEs will be able to access the complete suite of products and services that Bharti Airtel has to offer. These services include Airtel Connectivity (internet, managed Wi-Fi, VPN, and more), Airtel Mobile (corporate mobile plans which come with G-Suite access), Airtel Landline (toll-free calling), Airtel Cloud (public, private, and edge-based solutions), Airtel Conferencing (BlueJeans), Airtel IoT (using the features and power of IoT to strengthen businesses), Airtel Secure (security solutions), and Airtel IQ (cloud communication).

All of this will directly come from Airtel which has a great track record of uptime for its services and promises high customer satisfaction. The telco is already serving over a million MSMEs in the country. But through this partnership with NSIC, it will be able to go deeper into the Indian market and help more MSMEs grow by gaining access to its products and services.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business said that the company is very delighted to partner with NSIC to fast-track the digital transformation of MSMEs in India. He further said that the MSME sector is crucial for the growth of the overall country and its economy. With the help of Airtel’s pan-India network and connectivity services, MSMEs will get the convenience and flexibility on all their digital connectivity requirements.

It is worth noting that the MSME sector in India adds to 29% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP)and employs over 110 million people.