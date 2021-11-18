BSNL Rs 187 Prepaid Plan Revised to Provide Additional Validity

The State-run telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has revised the Rs 187 prepaid plan. The telecom’s Kerala circle handle took to Twitter to reveal the new rate card for its prepaid plans. As per the same, it is clear that the Rs 187 prepaid plan has been revised by the telco. This plan offers unlimited calling benefits alongside other plans priced at Rs 147, Rs 247, Rs 447 and more. Let’s check out the new benefits offered by the revised BSNL prepaid plan from here.

BSNL Rs 187 Prepaid Plan Revised

This newly revised Rs 187 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days, which previously offered a lesser validity of 24 days. Furthermore, the plan will offer unlimited voice calling benefits, be it local or STD calls networks. The unlimited voice calls are applicable even to the MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

Once the data benefit of 2GB per day is exhausted, the subscribers of this BSNL prepaid plan will experience a drop in the data speed to 80 kbps. Apart from this, the BSNL Rs 187 prepaid plan offers 100 SMS per day to any network and free PRBT ringtones.

Given that the prepaid plan has been revised, it can be recharged via the BSNL website or third-party apps or platforms. Given that it offers an additional validity of 4 days and additional data benefit as compared to similar plans from rivals, it is a good offering to choose from.

Other BSNL Prepaid Plans Revised

Notably, this announcement from BSNL regarding the revision of the Rs 187 prepaid plan comes after the recent move wherein it revised the affordable Rs 56, Rs 57 and Rs 58 prepaid plans. The telco slashed the pricing of these plans and made them more affordable. However, the bundled benefits of these low-cost plans remain the same post the revision of their pricing. Also, their validity remains the same.

As per the recent revision, the Rs 58 prepaid recharge plan is available for Rs 57, the Rs 57 plan has been revised to cost Rs 56 and the Rs 56 prepaid plan is revised to cost Rs 54.