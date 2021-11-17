OnePlus 10 Pro Precise Launch Timeframe Rumoured, May Arrive Early Next Year

OnePlus launched its flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro earlier this year and the company is looking forward to bringing a sequel series to the successful models. Speculations have already been made about the reveal of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the upcoming flagship by the smartphone company backed by Oppo. Latest rumours now suggest the actual launch timeframe of the smartphone as earlier it was reported that the device will be unveiled next year and no information on the precise timeline was available.

The Speculations Around the Device

Even though the rumours suggest that the device will arrive in the first quarter, if the leaked reports are to be believed, we might actually witness the device by the end of January or early February next year in China. Global launch of the device can be speculated to happen in the following months of March or April. Some reports suggest that the smartphones are under private testing in some countries of Europe and China currently, while there hasn’t been any official comment from the makers.

Moreover, if the device gets an early launch date in January of next year, it would mean that the smartphone maker has launched the sequel of its former flagship device in less than a year. The decreased time gap between the two smartphones of the flagship series can be credited to the fact that OnePlus never launched a OnePlus 9T series smartphone except for its RT variant which was launched only in China.

As of now, it is expected that the OnePlus 10 series will include two devices namely the OnePlus 10 and its enhanced version OnePlus 10 Pro. The device could also come with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor or Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The operating system for the device will be developed by OnePlus and Oppo if the rumours are to be believed. OnePlus might also use a 65W or 125W fast charge technology with this series. The display of the device is expected to feature 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.