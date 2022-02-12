Realme 9 Pro+ Camera Details Surfaces Ahead of the Launch

Realme is all set to introduce its Redmi 9 Series of smartphones in India as well as in Europe next week. The brand is expected to introduce its Realme Pro and Realme Pro+ smartphones as well as Realme 9 5G. Even though there have been some rumours surrounding the devices, nothing has been officially confirmed by the company. However, the vice president of the company recently shared that Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a heart rate sensor to measure the pulse of users. Now, a known tipster has shared the camera details of the Realme 9 Pro+. Let’s find out more.

New Details on Realme 9 Pro+

Known tipster Yogesh Brar has shared camera specifications for the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ and according to him, the device will come with a triple rear camera setup. The camera setup will be headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture. The camera setup will also feature Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support on its primary sensors.

Moving on, the report also suggests that Realme 9 Pro+ will feature two secondary cameras as well. The secondary cameras will include an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an aperture of f/2.25 and a 2MP depth sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. The front of the device is said to feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 lens with an f/2.45 aperture.

Expected Specifications for Realme 9 Pro+

Some rumours have emerged in the past about the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ device. The latest tipped rumours for Realme 9 Pro+ suggest that the device will come featuring a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired up with 8GB of RAM. The device, as mentioned above, will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony primary sensor along with an 8MP and a 2MP secondary sensor.

The front of the device might arrive with a 16MP selfie snapper. Additionally, the device will be backed by a 4500mAh battery and is expected to feature 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the renders shared on the web, display the device in the Midnight Black colour option, however, the handset is also expected to feature Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue colour options.