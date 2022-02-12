Samsung Galaxy A03 Budget Smartphone Expected to Arrive in India

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up for the launch of one of its entry-level smartphones in India. As per a rumour, the brand will be launching the Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone which was originally announced back in November 2021. The known tipster Mukul Sharma has also revealed details of the smartphone that is allegedly going to be launched by the end of February. It is to be noted that Galaxy A03 core was launched by the manufacturer in India in December, which had a high resemblance to the original Galaxy A03. Let’s have a look at the specification and pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone rumoured to be launched in India.

Specification Details for Samsung Galaxy A03

It is expected that the brand will launch Galaxy A03 in India with a display featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V notch TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. The device is said to operate on a UNISOC T606 octa-core processor and is expected to launch with two storage variants in India. The storage options on the device will include a variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Talking about the camera specifications, Galaxy A03 is expected to arrive with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP primary camera along with a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone could be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will feature standard charging specs. Moreover, Galaxy A03 could operate on Android 11.

Pricing and Availability

The information Mukul Sharma shared suggests that the device could be launched by the brand as early as the end of February or early March. It is expected that the smartphone will be launched at a price tag of around Rs 12,000 and will be available in two colour options – Red and Black.