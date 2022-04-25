Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications

Realme has just launched the Narzo 50A Prime in India. It is an affordable 4G smartphone meant for users looking for a device that gives more for less. The performance of the device is unknown at the moment, but it is expected to be a decent chap for the price it is selling for. The specifications of the device are decent as well. Let’s take a detailed look into what you get with the Realme Narzo 50A Prime and whether it is a device that will be worth it.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications in India

Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution support (1080×2400 pixels). The display comes with a waterdrop notch at the front housing the selfie sensor. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Realme is allowing users to increase their internal storage via a microSD card.

At the rear, the device comes with a 50MP sensor paired with a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging via a USB Type-C port.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will boot on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box and it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with support for AI Face Unlock. There’s a 3.5mm audio jack as well for people who love using wired earphones. Let’s check out the price of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Price in India

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is available in two different storage variants in India. The base variant comes with 4GB+64GB for Rs 11,499 and the superior variant comes with 4GB+128GB for Rs 12,499. It will come in two colour options — Blue and Black. The first sale for the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will start on April 28, 2022.