Satellite Internet Connectivity Might Arrive for Apple Watch, iPhones Soon: Report

The satellite communications (satcom) sector is expected to leapfrog into becoming one of the essential contributors to the global economy in a few years. This is because satcom networks don’t require the presence of optical fibers everywhere to provide connectivity. Satellite networks can reach even the darkest places of the world without any hassle.

Apple is reportedly working on providing satellite connectivity on its upcoming Apple Watch, which might launch later this year or the Apple Watch for 2023. In addition to this, even the iPhone 14 series devices might feature support for satellite connectivity.

Apple to Leverage Growing LEO Satellite Communication Market

Companies such as Starlink, OneWeb and Amazon Project Kuiper have the aim to provide global satcom services, and for the same, they have already started building a low earth orbit (LEO) satellites constellation in space.

According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple is working on bringing LEO satellite connectivity to enable voice calls and messages without the requirement of 4G or 5G (terrestrial) networks.

This technology was initially expected to be featured on the iPhone 13 series. However, that didn’t happen, and now the focus is on the iPhone 14 series, which might feature the first set of iPhones with support for LEO satellite connectivity. Along with this, we might see new generation Apple Watches this year or the next one with support for LEO satellite connectivity as well.

In addition to this, Apple is also reportedly working on an M3 chipset for Macs which might debut by the end of 2023 with the updated iMac model. As for 2022, we might get to see multiple new MacBooks with the powerful and highly anticipated M2 chipset. Apple is reportedly working on at least nine different Macs with the M2 chipset, which includes an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air as well as a new 14-inch and 16-inches MacBook Pro. More should become clear once the Apple WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2022 takes place.