HMD Global Sees India as a Major Market, to Ramp Up Exports

HMD Global, the company which manufactures and sells Nokia phones, is looking to ramp up exports from the Indian market. HMD sees India as one of the most important markets for its business and is looking to source equipment locally as much as possible. Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, told PTI in an interaction that the company looks at India as a key global destination for sourcing and manufacturing.

On Tuesday, HMD Global launched multiple new devices in India, including the Nokia G21, Nokia C01 Plus, Nokia 105, and Nokia 105 Plus. There were audio accessories as well – Nokia Go Earbuds+ and Nokia Comfort Earbuds.

Nokia Launched Nokia 105 in India Because of This

Nokia 105 and Nokia 105 Plus are feature phones. The company decided to launch both phones in India because Nokia 105 has been the best selling feature phone for the company globally.

As per Kochhar, in the feature phone category, Nokia is in the number one position in India. HMD Global is manufacturing both feature phones as well as smartphones in India through its Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) partners.

It is worth noting that, leaving the Nokia XR20, all the feature phones and smartphones that Nokia sells in India are produced within the country. For the unaware, back in December 2021, HMD Global started exporting the locally manufactured Nokia 105 to international destinations such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kochhar told the publication that HMD Global is looking for how it can increase exports of feature phones from India to other nations. HMD Global is locally manufacturing almost all of the devices it sells in India, and it is a positive sign for the government’s Make in India initiative and is definitely helps with boosting employment opportunities and the economy of the country. In the coming months and years, the company is expected to increase exports to other nations.