Redmi Note 12 Series Phone Receives 3C Certification

In October 2021, Redmi unveiled the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. Therefore, it would seem that the company is preparing to introduce the Redmi Note 12 series in October of this year. The next Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ models could be the M17, M16, and M16UP devices.

  • It's possible that the Pro+ edition will enable 120W rapid charging.
  • The Dimensity 1300 chipset might be included with the Note 12 Pro+.
  • The M16UP is the model in the lineup with the highest power.

This year's Xiaomi 13 series is anticipated to be announced in November or December. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the company's sub-brand Redmi would release at least three Redmi phones before it arrives. The 3C certification platform in China appears to have given its approval to the speculated Redmi Note 12 Pro. This indicates that the phone will soon be available. Model 22101316C of a Redmi phone has received 3C certification. The alleged device's codename is M16. According to its 3C certification, it might offer 67W rapid charging.

The informant claims that in addition to the M16, two further Redmi phones with the codenames "M17" and "M16UP" are anticipated to be on sale before the Xiaomi 13 series. The M16UP has the model number 22101316UCP, but the M17 has 22101317C. The series that the M17, M16, and M16UP are a part of. The M16UP is the most potent weapon in the lineup, the tipster added.

In October 2021, Redmi unveiled the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. Therefore, it would seem that the company is preparing to introduce the Redmi Note 12 series in October of this year. The next Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ models could be the M17, M16, and M16UP devices. These gadgets might be delivered in time for the Single's Day sale in China on November 11.

A recent report claims that the Note 12 series will contain a triple camera unit with a 50MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro/depth) resolution. It's possible that the Pro+ edition will enable 120W rapid charging. The Dimensity 1300 chipset might be offered with the Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a forthcoming smartphone from Xiaomi. The phone is rumoured to include a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. RAM is 6GB on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. According to rumours, the Redmi Note 12 Pro will run Android 12 and have a 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has its own brand of quick charging.

