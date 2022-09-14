Redmi Note 12 Might Launch Soon

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

According to a reputable Chinese tipster, the Redmi Note 12 won't have a new look and will look just like the Redmi Note 11.

Highlights

  • The Redmi Note 12 might be released shortly.
  • It is rumoured to resemble the Redmi Note 11 in terms of design.
  • India won't likely get the Redmi Note 12 this year.

Follow Us

Redmi Note 11SE

In China, the Redmi Note 12 is anticipated to go on sale soon. The Redmi Note 11, which it replaced, debuted back in October 2021. So an upgrade to the new model is necessary. According to a Chinese tipster, the corporation plans to reveal it soon, and some of the features have already appeared online in advance of the debut. Here is what we currently know.

The Redmi Note 12 won't have a new design; instead, it will resemble the Redmi Note 11, according to a well-known Chinese tipster called Digital Chat Station. In essence, this means that the device's rear will have a rectangular camera module positioned vertically. The front will include a punch-hole display, like the majority of commercial Android phones. The flat screen with thin bezels will remain a feature of the next Redmi Note series phone. The typical thick chin of mid-range gadgets will probably be present. This one's fingerprint sensor may be integrated into the power button for faster access, or it may be an in-display sensor.

Redmi Note 12 Features (Rumored)

The stated source asserts that the Redmi Note 12 will enable 120W fast charging in terms of features. According to claims, the included charger can charge the phone's battery up to 100% in 20 minutes. A triple rear camera system with a resolution of 50MP may be included. It might be equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

According to reports, the business would introduce three new Redmi Note variants. The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are possible candidates. India won't likely get the Redmi Note 12 this year. According to a report from MyDrivers, the device would be introduced to Chinese consumers in 2022 before being made available worldwide the following year. According to reports, it will be launched in 2023's first quarter. In India, the Redmi Note 11 first went on sale in February of this year. So, next year, you can anticipate the release of the next Redmi Note series around the same time.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments