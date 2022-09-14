Redmi Note 12 Might Launch Soon

In China, the Redmi Note 12 is anticipated to go on sale soon. The Redmi Note 11, which it replaced, debuted back in October 2021. So an upgrade to the new model is necessary. According to a Chinese tipster, the corporation plans to reveal it soon, and some of the features have already appeared online in advance of the debut. Here is what we currently know.

The Redmi Note 12 won't have a new design; instead, it will resemble the Redmi Note 11, according to a well-known Chinese tipster called Digital Chat Station. In essence, this means that the device's rear will have a rectangular camera module positioned vertically. The front will include a punch-hole display, like the majority of commercial Android phones. The flat screen with thin bezels will remain a feature of the next Redmi Note series phone. The typical thick chin of mid-range gadgets will probably be present. This one's fingerprint sensor may be integrated into the power button for faster access, or it may be an in-display sensor.

Redmi Note 12 Features (Rumored)

The stated source asserts that the Redmi Note 12 will enable 120W fast charging in terms of features. According to claims, the included charger can charge the phone's battery up to 100% in 20 minutes. A triple rear camera system with a resolution of 50MP may be included. It might be equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

According to reports, the business would introduce three new Redmi Note variants. The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are possible candidates. India won't likely get the Redmi Note 12 this year. According to a report from MyDrivers, the device would be introduced to Chinese consumers in 2022 before being made available worldwide the following year. According to reports, it will be launched in 2023's first quarter. In India, the Redmi Note 11 first went on sale in February of this year. So, next year, you can anticipate the release of the next Redmi Note series around the same time.