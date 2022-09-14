Disney Star to Rebrand Vijay Music to Vijay Takkar on this Date

Reported by Bhavya Singh

The modification comes as Star has had trouble filling the Vijay Music programming schedule. It was initially founded on October 4, 2020 as a station that only broadcast music, but after a short period of time, Star began to show movies and vintage Star Vijay serials on it, essentially transforming it into a secondary entertainment channel.

Disney Star

The Tamil music channel Vijay Music of Disney Star will change its name to Vijay Takkar starting of Sunday, October 9, 2022, according to a notice that has been posted on the broadcaster's website. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting approved the name change of Vijay Music to Vijay Takkar a few weeks prior to this announcement. The debut of two new Tamil HD channels, Vijay Super HD (movies) and Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, as well as all other launches and shutdowns that the broadcaster had planned for 2021, have been put off indefinitely. The primary entertainment channel, Star Vijay, is the broadcaster's other Tamil channel.

The Reason Behind the Rebranding

The modification comes as Star has had trouble filling the Vijay Music programming schedule. It was initially founded on October 4, 2020, as a station that only broadcast music, but after a short period of time, Star began to show movies and vintage Star Vijay serials on it, essentially transforming it into a secondary entertainment channel. When Vijay Super was first introduced in 2016, this was likewise the situation, but in 2019, it changed to become a movie channel only. The channel will now be known as Vijay Takkar in an effort to promote itself as having a diverse lineup of shows, movies, music, and perhaps even the occasional sporting event. These also include the Star Vijay-produced music reality programmes Super Singer and Start Music.

The first mention of Vijay Takkar was made in April 2022, when the trademark application for a product bearing the Vijay Takkar logo was made with the Government of India's Intellectual Property Office, sparking speculation about the product's potential genre. The channel's MIB licence was changed from Vijay Music to Vijay Takkar in July, which served as confirmation of this. Its status was formerly listed as "Formalities Chk Pass," but it is currently shown as "Objected," which shouldn't pose any issues or delay the channel's planned debut.

Reported By

