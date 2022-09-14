Boult, a well-known audio company, has introduced new TWS earbuds to the market. The Boult Maverick has a gorgeous look and offers rapid charging and environmental noise cancellation. Although Boult caters to consumers on a budget, the business does not skimp on performance. It provides items that are reasonably priced, and some of its TWS earbuds have excellent sound quality. Boult has also entered the market for smartwatches.

Boult Maverick TWS Earbuds Specifications and Features

Boult Maverick has 10mm drivers with SuperBass BoomX. In order to enhance call quality, the earphones also include quad-mic technology. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity is supported by the Boult Maverick. The earbuds also support voice assistants.

The Boult Maverick has a battery life of up to 35 hours with the casing on. A single charge of the earphones alone can give them a battery life of up to 7 hours. The device's ability to support quick charging is its biggest feature, and according to the manufacturer, if you charge it for 10 minutes, you can obtain up to 120 minutes of playback time.

Boult Maverick TWS Earbuds Price and Availability

The price of the Boult Maverick TWS earbuds in India is Rs 1799. On September 14, the black earbuds will be available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Boult Audio website. These can be a good option for tight-budgeted consumers. But it is always a good idea to wait for a little and check out the reviews of the product. Just because it is affordable doesn't necessarily mean that it would be a good deal as well. The product reviews can be checked on online platforms such as Amazon.