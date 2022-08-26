Redmi Note 11SE Launches in India, Check Details

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi Note 11SE in India. It is the second smartphone on Friday to launch with the new MediaTek Helio G99 SoC in the Indian market. The smartphone looks much like the old Redmi Note 10 series devices. It will be in the affordable segment and is a 4G supportive smartphone. This is not a very unique or new release from Xiaomi as the device was already available in the China market. Let's take a look at its specifications and price for the Indian market.

Redmi Note 11SE Specifications in India

The Redmi Note 11SE comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with maximum brightness support of 1100nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

There's a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For shooting selfies, there's a 13MP sensor at the front. The smartphone will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. It will ship with a 5000mAh battery along with support for 33W fast charging.

Because of the chip, the smartphone will always be limited to 4G network connectivity only. If you want a 5G device, then this is not the right option for you. There's a 3.5mm audio jack in the device for wired-earphone lovers. Now, let's take a look at the price of the Redmi Note 11SE in India.

Redmi Note 11SE Price and Availability in India

The Redmi Note 11SE is priced in the affordable segment. It will be available in India starting August 31, 2022. There's just a single memory variant of the device, which comes with 6GB+64GB for Rs 13,499. It will come in four different colours - Cosmic White, Space Black, Thunder Purple, and Bifrost Blue.