JioPhone 5G Specifications Leaked

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

A 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate is anticipated for the gadget. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's entry-level 5G SoC, the Snapdragon 480. 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM will be used in conjunction with this processor. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging capabilities is believed to be included in the smartphone.

Highlights

  • Jio is collaborating with Google to introduce the Jio Phone 5G.
  • A 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate is anticipated for the gadget.
  • A front-facing 8MP camera is anticipated in terms of optics.

Follow Us

Jio Phone 5G

Reliance Jio is prepared to launch 5G services shortly in India. According to sources, PM Modi will introduce Jio 5G services on October 1 at IMC (India Mobile Congress). Additionally, the business is collaborating with Google to introduce the JioPhone 5G. Although the name hasn't been verified, if Jio's phone lineup is any indication, the future device will likely go by the moniker JioPhone 5G.

Mukesh Ambani stated during the AGM 2022 event that Jio and Google are aiming to release a 5G phone soon at competitive pricing. The smartphone is anticipated to become official at the AGM in the following year, which is still about a year away. Let's examine in more detail all we know about the impending Jio and Google 5G phone.

JioPhone 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a 91mobiles report, a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate is anticipated for the gadget. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's entry-level 5G SoC, the Snapdragon 480. 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM will be used in conjunction with this processor.

Discussing the features of the camera, the gadget also includes a dual rear camera configuration on the back, with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. A front-facing 8MP camera is anticipated in terms of optics.

A 5,000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging capabilities is believed to be included in the smartphone. Since the operating system will be based on Android 12, the full version of Android OS rather than Android Go Edition can be anticipated due to the device's anticipated 4GB of RAM. Furthermore, a Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor, as well as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.1, are incorporated. The Jio Phone 5G reportedly bears the model number "LS1654QB5" and the codename "Ganga," according to the report.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Latest OTT Releases this week: Here is a quick look at what's arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and other platforms to binge watch this weekend.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Top 5 Budget 5G Smartphones in India if you plan to buy one. 5G launch in India is around and this list will come in handy for you.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments