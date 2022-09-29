JioPhone 5G Specifications Leaked

Reliance Jio is prepared to launch 5G services shortly in India. According to sources, PM Modi will introduce Jio 5G services on October 1 at IMC (India Mobile Congress). Additionally, the business is collaborating with Google to introduce the JioPhone 5G. Although the name hasn't been verified, if Jio's phone lineup is any indication, the future device will likely go by the moniker JioPhone 5G.

Mukesh Ambani stated during the AGM 2022 event that Jio and Google are aiming to release a 5G phone soon at competitive pricing. The smartphone is anticipated to become official at the AGM in the following year, which is still about a year away. Let's examine in more detail all we know about the impending Jio and Google 5G phone.

JioPhone 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a 91mobiles report, a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate is anticipated for the gadget. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's entry-level 5G SoC, the Snapdragon 480. 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM will be used in conjunction with this processor.

Discussing the features of the camera, the gadget also includes a dual rear camera configuration on the back, with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. A front-facing 8MP camera is anticipated in terms of optics.

A 5,000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging capabilities is believed to be included in the smartphone. Since the operating system will be based on Android 12, the full version of Android OS rather than Android Go Edition can be anticipated due to the device's anticipated 4GB of RAM. Furthermore, a Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor, as well as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.1, are incorporated. The Jio Phone 5G reportedly bears the model number "LS1654QB5" and the codename "Ganga," according to the report.