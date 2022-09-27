Vivo X Fold+ Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Launched: Details

Similar to the previous model, the new Vivo X Fold+ is only available in China. Oppo and Xiaomi, two other Chinese Android manufacturers, have similarly restricted the availability of their foldable devices to China.

  • The starting price of the new Vivo X Fold+ in China is CNY 9,999, or around Rs 1,15,000.
  • It costs CNY 10,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant (approx Rs 1,25,000).
  • The Galaxy Fold 4 is still more expensive than the Vivo X Fold+.

Vivo X Fold+

The Vivo X Fold, the company's first foldable smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, was introduced earlier this year. The business has launched the Vivo X Fold+, which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, about six months after its launch. Although the designs of the two foldable smartphones are somewhat similar, the new version has a few minor changes. Most crucially, it has a larger 4,730mAh battery with faster-charging capabilities (as opposed to the 4,600mAh unit in the original edition).

Vivo X Fold+ Specifications and Features

As was already noted, the Vivo X Fold+ keeps a similar appearance. The primary display is still an 8.03-inch AMOLED with a 2K+ (1,916x2,160 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. A 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) resolution can be found outside. The phone still uses a mechanism for folding that is similar to a notebook. Vivo states that despite having a larger 4,730mAh battery, the phone's weight of 311 grams has not altered. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which weighs 263 grams, this is somewhat heavier.

For its high-end smartphones, Vivo has maintained its cooperation with Zeiss. A 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 50MP primary camera are all included in the Vivo X Fold+ squad rear camera system. For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie camera. A selfie camera is also housed in the cover display. The phone is now capable of both 50W and 80W wired fast charging. Recall that the original Vivo X Fold charges wirelessly at 50W and with a cable at 66W. The Vivo X Fold+ also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, twin nano-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC support, and OriginOS Ocean, which runs on Android 12. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Vivo X Fold+ Price and Availability

Similar to the previous model, the new Vivo X Fold+ is only available in China. Oppo and Xiaomi, two other Chinese Android manufacturers, have similarly restricted the availability of their foldable devices to China. The starting price for the new Vivo X Fold+ in China is CNY 9,999, which is around Rs 1,15,000 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It costs CNY 10,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant (approx Rs 1,25,000). In comparison to the Galaxy Fold 4, which has a base price of Rs 1,54,999, the Vivo X Fold+ is still cheaper.

