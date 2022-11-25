Xiaomi 13 Could Launch Next Month, Here’s Why

Another day, another fresh tidbit regarding the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 smartphone. Now, thanks to a report by MySmartPrice, astute observers have identified the smartphone that has surfaced on the Geekbench 5 browser. The rumour mill suggests that the smartphone will be released as early as next month, so the appearance confirms that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship is drawing nearer to a launch date. The Xiaomi 13 smartphone's new appearance on the benchmark browser reveals important information about the upcoming device, which is anticipated to be among the first in the world to run on Qualcomm's new flagship chip.

The outcomes of the Xiaomi 13 benchmark

The Xiaomi 13 scored 1,497 points on single-core performance and 5,089 points on multi-core performance, according to the Geekbench listing. According to the benchmark listing, the smartphone appears to be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 12GB memory.

The Xiaomi 13 appears to have a 2K (1440p) resolution display, and the same could be 6.78 inches in size, according to earlier rumours that have surfaced about the smartphone. The primary unit of the rear camera setup on the flagship smartphone is also expected to be a 50MP 1-inch image sensor powered by a Sony IMX 8-series unit. A 5,000mAh battery, possibly coupled with 120W fast charging, is expected to power the device.

According to earlier rumours, the smartphone Xiaomi 13 might actually be rebranded as Xiaomi 14. The rebranding, which revealed a change in the flagship Xiaomi smartphone's plans, was seen on the ostensible retail packaging. But for the time being, reports on the subject are conflicting, so it's unclear which course Xiaomi will ultimately take with its upcoming flagship phone.