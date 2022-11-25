5 Indian Movies and Television Shows on OTT, With Weddings as a Major Plot Device

The best wedding season of the year has arrived with the approaching winter. While many Bollywood movies give us huge enormous Indian wedding aspirations, there are other movies and TV shows that use weddings as the primary plot device to tell complicated stories about relationships and marriage.

We are recalling some of our favourite Hindi movies and television shows that center around weddings during this wedding season.

1. Monsoon Wedding

Monsoon Wedding, a comedy-drama film directed by Mira Nair, featured Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, and Vasundhara Das among its cast members. The romantic relationships that develop during a traditional Punjabi Hindu wedding in Delhi are followed in the movie. In addition, Tillottama Shome, who was paired with Vijay Raaz, makes her film debut. It went on to garner nominations for the Golden Globe and a number of other international awards.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Made In Heaven

Made In Heaven is a love drama web series with Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, and Shivani Raghuvanshi as its cast. It debuted on Amazon Prime Video in March 2019. The two wedding planners, Tara and Karan, who were based in Delhi and were portrayed by Dhulipala and Mathur, respectively, were the focus of the television series. The series and their agency share the same name. The second season of the sitcom, which was written by Alankrita Srivastava and created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will shortly begin streaming.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Vivah

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao were the leads in Sooraj R. Barjatya's 2006 Hindi love drama Vivah. One of Rajshri Productions' most well-liked movies follows two people as they go from being engaged to getting married, as well as the sad accident that occurs during that time and the effects it has.

Where to watch: ZEE5

4. Bride And Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice, written by Jane Austen in 1813, was adapted into the contemporary Bollywood film Bride and Prejudice. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Martin Henderson, Anupam Kher, Nadira Babbar, and Namrata Shirodkar are among the many actors who appear in the 2004 romantic drama movie. The narrative of four unmarried daughters of an Indian family is told in the movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Wedding Season

This August saw the Netflix debut of Tom Dey's 2022 Indian-American romantic comedy Wedding Season, which he directed from a script by Shiwani Srivastava. Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Sharda, Rizwan Manji, Veena Sood, Ari Afsar, Sean Kleier, and Manoj Sood are all featured in the movie. Two people pretend to date during a summer of weddings after being pushed by their parents to get married, much like planned marriages in our nation today. But as the narrative progresses, they discover that they are falling in love with one another.

Where to watch: Netflix