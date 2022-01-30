Vodafone Idea Adds Wi-Fi Calling Support for Single Vivo Smartphone

Vodafone Idea offers support for Wi-Fi calling on select smartphones from select brands. The third-largest telecom operator in the country has now added Wi-Fi calling support for a Vivo smartphone. Multiple devices from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme support Vi VoWi-Fi calling, but for Vivo, the support has only been extended for one device. The Vivo device being talked about here is the ‘X60 Pro+’. It is a flagship smartphone from the company and certainly a device not many consumers would be owning.

But it can be seen as a start for Vivo smartphones as many more models can be expected to receive the support for Vi VoWi-Fi calling in the near future. With Vivo in the mix, iQoo devices might get the support soon as well.

If you want details about which smartphones support Wi-Fi calling with Vodafone Idea’s network, kindly visit the company’s website.

Regions Where Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Calling Is Available

Vi VoWi-Fi calling is available in 12 regions of the country, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kolkata, Rajasthan, UP West, Punjab, UP East, Delhi, Rest of Bengal, Haryana, and Mumbai. The company is working towards adding support of Wi-Fi calling in more regions of India as we write this.

The benefit for Vi with providing Wi-Fi calling support is that it can mitigate the effects of lower network coverage in multiple regions of the country. If indoor network coverage is an issue at your home, Wi-Fi calling can make a huge difference in how you consume voice calling services from your telecom operator. The best thing is, there are no additional charges involved for making Wi-Fi calls.

If you want more details into how you can activate Wi-Fi calling on your device with a Vi SIM card, kindly go to the telco’s website. Other telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, also offer Wi-Fi calling services to consumers.