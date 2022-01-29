OnePlus Has Beat Google in Its Home

OnePlus had a great Q4 2021 in the United States (U.S.) market. While the U.S. remains a market heavily dominated by Apple in the smartphone category, companies such as OnePlus have been making huge strides. Fans of OnePlus have been mostly disappointed by the company’s move of steeply rising prices, having a lot of bugs in the OxygenOS and then replacing it with ColorOS, followed by the Hasselblad partnership.

Regardless, the company had witnessed strong growth during Q4 2021. According to a Counterpoint report, OnePlus saw an astonishing growth of 524% in the U.S. market. With this, the company left behind Google in terms of market share during the quarter.

OnePlus Nord Series Likely Driving the Growth for the Company

The affordable Nord smartphone series from OnePlus is likely driving the growth of the company in the United States. T-Mobile has played a huge role in the success of the OnePlus Nord series in the country.

OnePlus had a 2% market share in the U.S. during the quarter which was more than Google’s share of 1%.

At the same time, Apple is sort of in a different league as the Cupertino tech giant had a market share of 57% during the quarter. Followed by Apple, Samsung stood at the second position with 24% of the market share and Motorola in the third position with 9% market share.

Samsung couldn’t really bank on the heavy demand for smartphones during Q4 2021 because of the component shortages, which resulted in a slow shipment of the S21 series and also the delayed launch of the Galaxy S21 FE was a bummer for the South Korean giant.

This is something that OnePlus will be very proud of, and despite coming out with the Pixel 6 series, Google couldn’t really leave a dent in the market. However, Google’s sales grew by 56% YoY, which is actually not bad.