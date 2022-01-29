BSNL Two 4G Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 That Offer OTT Benefits

If you are looking for a budget prepaid plan under Rs 300 that comes with over-the-top (OTT) benefits bundled, you should check out the Rs 247 and the Rs 298 prepaid plans from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). BSNL offers the Rs 247 prepaid plan for 30 days only. While the cost might look high, it is not a regular unlimited data plan. With the Rs 247 prepaid plan, users get lump-sum data from the state-run telco. Here’s what you should know about both these plans from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 247 Prepaid Plan

BSNL offers its Rs 247 prepaid plan for 30 days. With this plan, users get 50GB of lump-sum data. If a user wants, he/she can use this data in a single day or can use it comfortably over the 30 days. There’s no fixed daily limit on data consumption. Further, this plan ships with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for the users. Note that after consuming 50GB of data, the internet speed for the users would drop to 80 Kbps. The OTT benefit bundled with this plan is Eros Now and users also get free BSNL Tunes.

BSNL Rs 298 Prepaid Plan

BSNL offers a Rs 298 prepaid plan to the users as well. This plan comes with total service validity of 56 days and offers users 1GB of daily data along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The internet speed reduces to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data and an OTT benefit of Eros Now is bundled with this plan. There’s no BSNL Tunes offered with the Rs 298 prepaid plan.

These are the two BSNL 4G prepaid plans under Rs 300 that offer consumers OTT benefits. There are more OTT bundled prepaid plans offered by the telco, but they cost more. You can check these plans out by going to the official website of BSNL or the BSNL Selfcare mobile application.