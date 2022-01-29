Vodafone Idea Broadband Plans for Work from Home

If you are working from home today, you realise the importance of a good Wi-Fi connection. Mobile networks in India haven’t been able to give consistent speeds to the users and aren’t even reliable if you are doing some important work video conferencing or something else that requires a steady internet connection. Thus, a fiber broadband connection is the best way to go if you want a good work from home experience. Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers fiber broadband plans through its subsidiary called You Broadband. If you are looking for broadband plans from You Broadband that can suit your requirements of work from home, there are two good options you can choose from.

Vodafone Idea (You Broadband 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps Plans

There are cities where You Broadband also offers up to 350 Mbps internet speed plans. But the 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps plans are mostly sufficient if you are working from home. With these high-speed internet plans, even if multiple devices are connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network, you can peacefully work without any disturbance.

The plans that we are mentioning here are available for users living in Ahmedabad and a few other cities. Note that the offerings of You Broadband differs from city to city.

The 100 Mbps plan comes for Rs 826 per month, while the 200 Mbps plan comes for Rs 1062 per month. The price of the plans here include GST; thus, they are quite affordable and at par with what the other major internet service providers (ISPs) in India are offering.

Both these plans are also available for users if they want to go for a long-term option. The data offered by both the plans is 3.5TB per month, and if users want the router and modem from the company, they will have to pay a one-time security deposit of Rs 1999 which is completely refundable. There are more plans offered by the company that you can check out by going to its website.