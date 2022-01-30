BSNL Launches Rs 2999, Rs 299 Prepaid Plans and Rationalises PV2399

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid plans for Rs 2999 and Rs 299. Both these plans will be available for customers of the state-run telco across the country and will come into effect from February 1, 2022.

The PV2999 which will cost Rs 2999 will come with a validity of 365 days + 90 days (promotional offer applicable till March 31, 2022) and offer users 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed for the customers will reduce to 80 Kbps. With the promotional offer, users will get a total validity of 455 days.

The PV299 which will cost Rs 299 will come with a short validity of 30 days and will offer the same benefits as the Rs 2999 plan.

These two new plans would make for great options for users who are looking for a heavy data prepaid plan for the long-term which costs lesser than what the private operators are currently offering.

BSNL has also announced that it is rationalising the Rs 2399 prepaid plan for the customers. It is yet another long-term option that users can look at if they are comfortable using the services of the state-run telco’s legacy 3G network.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Has Also Rationalised PV2399, a Long-Term Prepaid Plan

BSNL has rationalised PV2399 for customers across India. This plan comes with a total validity of 365 days. But because of an ongoing promotional offer until March 31, 2022, this plan will bundle 60 days of additional validity which will make the total validity offered by the plan 425 days.

The Rs 2399 plan brings customers 2GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. There’s also a free Eros Now service bundled with the plan for 365 days.

Once the 4G networks of the telco come alive, these plans would become more valuable for the customers.