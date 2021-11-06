Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL Affordable Broadband Plans With Unlimited Data

Recently, the demand for broadband plans has increased rapidly in the Indian market. To catch on with this ongoing demand, the various internet service providers in the country have come up with many affordable broadband plans. There are many broadband plans from companies such as Jio, BSNL, Airtel, and others. Despite being affordable, these broadband plans come bundled with unlimited calling benefits and high-speed data. Having said that, here we have listed the affordable broadband plans from Airtel, BSNL, and Jio.

BSNL Rs 449 Broadband Plan

The State-run telco, BSNL offers the Rs 449 broadband plan as the most affordable offering. This plan is bundled with a total of 3.3TB or 3300GB of data at a speed of 30 Mbps. Post this data limit, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps. Along with this, the BSNL Rs 449 plan comes with benefits such as free and unlimited voice calls to any network. However, this entry-level broadband plan does not bundle any OTT subscriptions.

Airtel Xstream Rs 499 Broadband Plan

Another most affordable broadband plan available for users is the Airtel Rs 499 plan. This Airtel Xstream broadband plan is bundled with benefits including unlimited data at a speed of 40 Mbps, unlimited voice calling for both local and STD calls, and OTT subscriptions such as free access to Wynk Music, Shaw academy, Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo M, and Ultra app. Subscribers will also get the Airtel Thanks benefit. Also, users can also opt for Xstream Bowith a free one month HD pack. Notably, the validity of the Airtel Rs 499 broadband plan is 30 days.

Jio Rs 399 Broadband Plan

The most affordable broadband plan from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 399. This JioFiber broadband plan offers unlimited calling and unlimited internet benefits. The notable aspect is that the plan offers symmetrical speed, which means the same download and upload speed. With a validity of 30 days, the plan high-speed data at up to 3.3TB or 3300GB post which the speed will drop. Also, users will get access to a slew of Jio services.

Having seen these three broadband plans, we feel that Airtel's plan offers more benefits and is appealing to users.