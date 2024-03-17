Fastwyre Broadband Invests USD 65 Million in Network Upgrades for Eastern Nebraska

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Fastwyre Broadband announces a USD 65 million investment in upgrading its infrastructure in Eastern Nebraska, promising faster and more reliable internet speeds for underserviced areas.

Highlights

  • Commitment to first-class customer service and community engagement.
  • Faster internet speeds up to 10 Gbps planned for Bellevue, Blair, and Wayne.
  • Symmetrical speeds ensure optimal performance for streaming and downloads.

Fastwyre Broadband, a fiber network services provider in the US, announced that it will be investing over USD 65 million in upgrades to its infrastructure in Eastern Nebraska. The company plans to upgrade its network and service reliability in the region for years to come, where it previously operated as Huntel, founded in 1910, Fastwyre said in an official release.

Fiber Upgrades in Eastern Nebraska

According to the company, areas previously underserviced for internet connectivity will now enjoy increased speed and service. Eastern Nebraska areas, including Bellevue, Blair, and Wayne, will experience faster internet speeds, starting from 2 Gbps with plans of up to 10 Gbps.

Additionally, the company will perform significant capacity upgrades to other Nebraska areas, and communities will see significant upgrades in service capability through Fastwyre's participation in grant-related projects, the company said.

"Delivering speeds up to 2 gigabits per second at affordable rates is already a differentiator in our Bellevue service area, and we look forward to bringing this top-tier connectivity to other Eastern Nebraska communities while being committed to first-class customer service," said Fastwyre Broadband.

FTTP Infrastructure

Fastwyre is building a network with fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure and initial upgrades to the network are expected to be completed by early summer. The company offers customers symmetrical speeds, providing equally fast uploads and downloads that allow streaming on multiple devices.

In addition to its current investment in Eastern Nebraska, Fastwyre has committed close to USD 200 million in upgrades to its network across Missouri, Central Alabama, and Southwest/South Central Louisiana to deliver faster internet speeds.

Fiber Upgrades in Louisiana regions

Just earlier in March, the company announced it has invested over USD 65 million toward bolstering network enhancements and expanding into new markets in Louisiana regions where it previously operated as Cameron Communications, which has served Southwest and South Central Louisiana residents and businesses for nearly a century.

With the network upgrades, areas including Moss Bluff, Cameron Parish, Carlyss, DeRidder, Elizabeth, Grand Lake, Leesville, Oakdale, Pitkin, Sugartown, and Westlake will enjoy faster, more reliable fiber internet, said the company.

American broadband company Fastwyre Broadband provides services to customers in Louisiana, Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Nebraska, and Texas.

