Anthropic Projects Up to USD 34.5 Billion in Revenue in 2027: Report

The AI startup expects exponential growth, with revenue forecasts soaring from USD 2.2 billion in 2025 to as high as USD 34.5 billion in 2027.

Highlights

  • Anthropic forecasts USD 34.5 billion in revenue by 2027 under its best-case scenario.
  • Plans to turn cash flow positive by 2027.
  • Cash burn reduced to USD 3 billion in 2024, down from USD 5.6 billion in 2023.

AI startup Anthropic expects its revenue to reach as high as USD 34.5 billion by 2027, according to The Information. The company’s base case scenario projects USD 12 billion in revenue that year, up from USD 2.2 billion in 2025, according to the report.




Profitability Expected by 2027

Anthropic told investors it plans to burn USD 3 billion in 2025, significantly lower than USD 5.6 billion in 2024, and aims to become cash flow positive by 2027, the report said.

The AI startup offers access to its models both directly and via third-party cloud services like Amazon Web Services. Developing large language models demands significant computing resources and high costs.

Racing Against OpenAI and xAI

In January, Reuters reported that Anthropic is close to securing a USD 2 billion funding deal, which would value the company at USD 60 billion, following its recent USD 4 billion investment from Amazon.

The launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI in November 2022 sparked an AI arms race. Fueled by substantial funding rounds from companies like Anthropic and xAI, AI startups made up nearly half of all venture capital raised in the US last year, according to PitchBook data.

