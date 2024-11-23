Amazon Invests USD 4 Billion More in Anthropic, Expands AI Partnership



Amazon has expanded its collaboration with artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic, announcing an additional USD 4 billion investment that raises its total stake to USD 8 billion. The partnership designates Amazon Web Services (AWS) as Anthropic's primary cloud and training partner, focusing on the development and deployment of advanced AI systems. Furthermore, Anthropic will use AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips to train and deploy its future foundation models. Both companies will continue to work closely to advance Trainium's hardware and software capabilities.

Advancing AI Hardware

Anthropic is working closing with AWS's Annapurna Labs on the development and optimisation of future generations of Trainium accelerators, advancing the capabilities of specialised machine learning hardware.

"Through deep technical collaboration, we're writing low-level kernels that allow us to directly interface with the Trainium silicon, and contributing to the AWS Neuron software stack to strengthen Trainium," the companies announced.

Anthropic engineers are working with Annapurna's chip design team to maximise computational efficiency from the hardware, which the company plans to leverage for training its most advanced AI foundation models.

"The response from AWS customers who are developing generative AI applications powered by Anthropic in Amazon Bedrock has been remarkable," said Matt Garman, AWS CEO. "By continuing to deploy Anthropic models in Amazon Bedrock and collaborating with Anthropic on the development of our custom Trainium chips, we'll keep pushing the boundaries of what customers can achieve with generative AI technologies. We’ve been impressed by Anthropic's pace of innovation and commitment to responsible development of generative AI, and look forward to deepening our collaboration."

"We're looking forward to working with Amazon to train and power our most advanced AI models using AWS Trainium, and helping to unlock the full potential of their technology," said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet, recently upgraded with advanced agentic capabilities, including computer use, outperforms all publicly available models on agentic coding tasks, according to Anthropic's testing.

Claude as an Enterprise AI Solution

Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, has emerged as a core tool for businesses via Amazon Bedrock. Claude, a large language model (LLM) developed by Anthropic, supports organisations such as Pfizer, Intuit, Perplexity, and the European Parliament with tasks ranging from accelerating drug development and simplifying tax calculations to document analysis, significantly reducing operational time and costs.

According to Anthropic, the European Parliament uses Claude to power "Archibot," making 2.1 million official documents instantly searchable and easier to analyse in multiple languages while reducing research time by 80 percent.

Customised AI Solutions

Claude's integration with AWS enables organisations to fine-tune Claude models in Amazon Bedrock, including Claude 3 Haiku, to tailor outputs to their specific requirements and boost accuracy for domain-specific tasks securely while meeting stringent regulatory standards.

"Government customers and industry partners can access Claude's capabilities through Amazon Bedrock in AWS GovCloud (US). Additionally, government customers can access Claude through Amazon SageMaker in highly controlled environments like the AWS Secret and Top Secret Cloud Regions," the companies said.

AI Research and Development

This expanded partnership will combine Anthropic's AI expertise with AWS's infrastructure to create enterprise-ready platforms, accelerating AI innovation for organisations of all sizes.

Amazon noted that Anthropic's advanced generative AI, combined with Amazon Bedrock's secure access to top industry foundation models, powers diverse applications such as customer service chatbots, coding tools, translation, drug discovery, and engineering design. Customers include ADP, Amdocs, Airtable, BrainBox AI, Cloudera, DoorDash, Genesys, GoDaddy, Intuit, LexisNexis, Moody's, Nomura Holdings, Parsyl, Perplexity AI, Pfizer, Siemens, T-Mobile, Zendesk, and many others across industries.