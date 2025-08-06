ACT Fibernet Launches AI-Powered Mesh Wi-Fi Plans Under ACT SmartWiFi



Indian wired internet service provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Limited) has launched its latest offering — AI-powered Mesh Router Plans under the brand name ACT SmartWiFi. "This powers mesh for delivering adaptive, uninterrupted connectivity across every room and supports smooth multi-device connectivity," ACT Fibernet said on August 6, 2025.

ACT SmartWiFi Plans

ACT SmartWiFi plans start from around Rs 799 and go up to Rs 2000, with prices varying for each city. "With the power of AI, users will now get the best Wi-Fi experience across devices and apps in any part of the house, 24x7," says ACT Fibernet.

Intelligent Mesh Network

Recommended for residences over 1,200 sq. ft. in area, the mesh plans come equipped with two or more intelligent mesh nodes that work in tandem to deliver consistent wall-to-wall coverage. The system leverages artificial intelligence to auto-tune the network, eliminate dead zones, and ensure seamless device connectivity throughout the home. According to ACT Fibernet, the mesh routers support smooth roaming between rooms without buffering or signal drops, and automatically connect devices to the best available frequency for optimal performance.

Smart Features

One of the features of ACT SmartWiFi is its smart layout detection, which maps the home's walls and furniture to optimise signal distribution. Additionally, self-healing nodes allow the network to reroute traffic in the event of congestion or node failure, ensuring uninterrupted internet access.

"Today's digital homes demand more than just speed; they need intelligence, adaptability, and seamless coverage," said Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing Officer, ACT Fibernet. "We are pleased to introduce our ACT SmartWiFi with Mesh that is made for you. It not only understands your space, learns how you live, but also delivers Wi-Fi that simply works everywhere and for everyone in the house."

Built for the Demands of Digital Households

Built on the brand philosophy that "Smart is a WiFi that covers every room," the company says this new solution is purpose-built for today's digital lifestyles where work, entertainment, learning, and connected living demand consistent, intelligent internet.