POCO M7 Plus Launching in India with 7000mAh Battery

POCO M7 Plus is soon going to launch in India. This has been confirmed by a teaser poster on Flipkart. What's worth noting is that POCO is a sub-brand of Xiaomi. Apart from POCO, Xiaomi also runs Redmi in India. Now, Redmi will also launch the Redmi 15 5G later this month. The Redmi 15 5G has been confirmed to launch on August 19, 2025. The POCO M7 Plus 5G is said to launch on August 13, 2025. Note that the launch of POCO M7 Plus 5G is not yet officially confirmed.









The Redmi 15 5G is confirmed to feature a 7000mAh battery. While the POCO M7 Plus 5G is said to come with a 7000mAh battery too. It appears that the POCO M7 Plus will be a rebranded Redmi 15 5G. The device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3. There's likely going to be a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies and video calling, there's likely going to be an 8MP sensor at the front.

The 7000mAh battery in the device could likely come with support for 33W fast-charging.