Microsoft to Invest PLN 2.8 Billion in Poland in AI, Cloud, Skilling, and Cybersecurity



Microsoft has announced its intention to spend PLN 2.8 billion by June 2026 to expand its hyperscale cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Poland. The company will also collaborate with Polish National Defense to establish a framework to strengthen national cybersecurity, as announced on February 17.

Expanding AI and Cloud Infrastructure

The investment will support the expansion of Microsoft's existing data center campuses, bringing an expanding set of Azure services to meet the demand of customers in the region. Microsoft stated that the investment is designed to accelerate AI and cloud adoption, increase economic competitiveness, and create jobs in Poland's digital sector.

"This is an investment in our future, our security, our youth, our startups, and our scholars," said Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Poland. "This is an investment that will provide Poles, especially the younger generation, with access to the most modern tools and opportunities offered by the best in the world."

"Microsoft will also be conducting AI training in Poland. Tools, money, and investments are important, as is cooperation with our people and companies, but we will achieve the desired effects also by taking advantage of training opportunities," Tusk added, noting that progress on the Polish language model Bielik is going well.

Strengthening National Cybersecurity

Poland ranks third in Europe and ninth globally in terms of exposure to cyberattacks by foreign-sponsored entities, according to Microsoft's Digital Defense report. With cybersecurity threats on the rise, including concerns over the security of upcoming elections, Microsoft's partnership with Polish National Defense will focus on AI competencies and technologies such as cloud computing and quantum computing.

"Microsoft will partner with Polish National Defense to establish a framework to strengthen national cybersecurity, including working together on the development of AI competencies and the application of Emerging Disruptive technologies – cloud computing models, AI and quantum," the official release stated.

"Microsoft's data center investment is a vote of confidence in Poland's leadership and economy. Our goal is to bring the most advanced AI infrastructure to every sector of the Polish economy, strengthening the nation’s economic competitiveness," said Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft.

"Building on our initial billion-dollar investment to launch a Polish cloud region in 2023, I announced that Microsoft will spend another USD 700 million by the middle of next year to expand our computing capacity in the country," Smith stated in a separate blog post on February 17.

"During the past 16 months, we have announced more than USD 20 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure investments that represent an important part of our data center expansion across 15 European countries. Today's investment in Poland builds on the integrated supply chain we are building with manufacturers across the EU," he continued.

"The American technology sector is creating world-leading AI technology and is focused on being a trusted 'partner of choice' around the world. And European policy leaders are focused on mobilizing more capital and increasing productivity by 'closing the innovation gap.' Even in a time of fragmenting geopolitics, today's announcement illustrates that these two technology ambitions are more aligned than divergent," Smith added.

Assistance to Ukraine

He reiterated that Microsoft has provided more than USD 250 million of free technology and financial assistance to Ukraine to defend against Russian cyberattacks. Microsoft has already helped to skill 2.9 million Europeans and is on track to engage 8 million people by the end of the year.

"We readily recognize that European leaders sometimes worry about becoming overly dependent on American technology. We appreciate that such questions are both natural and legitimate. We take them seriously and work hard to address them, including by understanding European values, supporting European needs, and adapting to European rules," Smith highlighted.

Polish Data Center Region

Since launching its Polish data center region in April 2023—the first in Central and Eastern Europe—Microsoft said it has seen strong demand for enterprise-grade cloud solutions. Customers across various industries in Poland, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail, are already reaping the benefits of cloud technology.

According to Microsoft's Work Trend Index report 61 percent of workers in Poland use generative artificial intelligence daily. Nearly 70 percent of Polish leaders believe that their company needs to implement artificial intelligence to remain competitive.

Beyond direct employment and infrastructure development, Microsoft said it is addressing workforce readiness. By the end of 2025, the company aims to train 1 million Polish professionals, including teachers, software developers, and business leaders, in AI and digital skills. Already, 430,000 people in Poland have received training between 2020 and 2023.

Microsoft is also providing software donations and discounted tools to Polish educational institutions, nonprofits, and public organizations. Over the past year, these contributions have exceeded USD 80 million, enhancing access to AI-powered solutions such as Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and Learning Accelerators.

Commitment to Sustainability

Microsoft stated that it is prioritizing sustainability, with a goal to be carbon-negative, water-positive, and zero waste by 2030. The company is actively investing in renewable energy, including Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Poland, to support clean energy expansion.

"These commitments are testament to Microsoft's long-standing 32-year partnership with Poland, its organizations and citizens to not only invest in cloud and AI infrastructure, but also in the broader eco-system to support the development of Polish Digital Valley, and enhance Poland's competitiveness and resilience," the company stated.