Telstra and Ericsson Partner to Roll Out Programmable Network with 5G Advanced Capabilities



Telstra is set to become the first communications service provider in the Asia-Pacific region to deploy a high-performing, programmable 5G Advanced network, following a four-year partnership with Ericsson, according to an announcement made on Thursday 20. With this deployment, customers of the Australian communications service provider (CSP) Telstra will benefit from the enhanced network capabilities.

Also Read: Telstra Achieves 516 Mbps 5G SA Uplink Speed with Ericsson and Qualcomm









AI, Automation, and Open RAN Technology

Under the agreement, Telstra will upgrade its radio access network (RAN) with Ericsson's Open RAN-ready hardware and 5G Advanced software. It will also implement AI and automation to optimize network management through self-detection and self-healing capabilities. "The transformation will power Telstra with one of the most advanced, resilient and reliable 5G networks in the world," Ericsson stated.

Telstra's CEO said, "We are at an inflection point, where customer needs for technology and connectivity are becoming more sophisticated, requiring a step change in how connectivity is delivered and consumed. At the same time, demand for mobile data on our network has tripled over the past five years.

"Through our partnership with Ericsson, the first-of-its-kind for any operator across Asia-Pacific, we will evolve our offering and improve the efficiency of how we use our spectrum so we can increase our 5G network capacity to deliver better consistency of performance, reliability and speed to millions of customers."

"With a programmable network we will move from a one-size-fits all proposition, to being able to deliver more sophisticated use cases and commercial models to provide a differentiated and more tailored connectivity experience to customers," the CEO added.

Also Read: Telstra Achieves 340 Mbps Uplink Speed Over 5G SA; Deploys Dynamic Network Slicing Solution

Four-year Deployment

The upgrade will enable Telstra to introduce network APIs, allowing developers and enterprises to create innovative applications. This aligns with the company’s role in Aduna, a global venture—of which Ericsson and Telstra are founding members—focused on API-driven telecom monetization.

"Telstra's new 5G Advanced network capabilities will be central to the delivery of such API-based services. The high-performing capabilities of the 5G Standalone (5G SA) solutions involved are also key to enabling the next-generation use cases and developer innovation that will make Industry 4.0 a reality in Australia," the companies stated.

Expanding 5G Capabilities

Ericsson's President and CEO said, "High-performing programmable networks are the building blocks to digitalize enterprises and nations. Telstra - a longstanding early adopter partner of Ericsson - is set to enjoy the benefits that Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity will bring. This faster, more secure, and differentiated connectivity will transform consumer and enterprise experiences and enable developers to use 5G technologies to experiment, innovate, and build game-changing applications. Through this deal, Telstra is also empowering Australians – from single developers to the nation's largest industries – to play their part in ensuring Australia is competitive on the global stage."

Also Read: Telstra and Accenture Announce Joint Venture to Accelerate AI and Data Strategy

In addition to these benefits, the new network will maximize Telstra's spectrum investments and operational efficiency. It aims to double 5G capacity, deliver improved consistency of service, increase depth of coverage, increase uplink and downlink speeds, and reduce energy consumption, Ericsson noted.