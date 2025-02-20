Uniqus Consultech Partners with Cranium AI to Enhance AI Risk Management

Reported by Kripa B

The strategic collaboration aims to enhance AI risk management, compliance frameworks, and trust in enterprise AI systems globally.

Highlights

  • The collaboration aims to help enterprises mitigate AI-related risks and build trust in AI systems.
  • The partnership focuses on AI detection, risk framework design, and compliance assessments.
  • Cranium AI’s AI Operational Governance platform integrates with Uniqus Consultech’s risk management expertise.

Uniqus Consultech Partners with Cranium AI to Strengthen AI Risk Management
Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled platform that provides consulting solutions in the accounting and reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, has announced a strategic partnership with Cranium AI, a provider of AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (TRiSM) solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance AI risk governance and compliance for enterprises worldwide, according to an official release on February 19.

Enhancing AI Risk Compliance

Cranium AI offers solutions for detecting AI footprints, identifying vulnerabilities, mitigating risks associated with AI, and generative AI systems.

By integrating Uniqus Consultech's expertise in risk management, compliance frameworks, and technology solutions with Cranium AI's AI Operational Governance platform, the partnership will offer businesses services such as AI detection and visibility, AI risk framework design, third-party AI trust hub implementation, and AI compliance assessments.

Leadership Insights on the Collaboration

Jonathan Dambrot, CEO and Co-Founder at Cranium AI, commented on the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Uniqus Consultech represents a pivotal moment in empowering businesses to navigate the intricate challenges of AI risk management. By combining our innovative platform with Uniqus' deep expertise in risk management implementation, compliance framework interpretation, and embedding change in an organizations operating model, we are poised to deliver unparalleled solutions that enable enterprises to mitigate risks, prove compliance, and build trust in their AI systems."

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqus Consultech, added, "Risks arising from deployment of AI are increasing significantly given the rapid adoption triggered by new GenAI models. Partnering with Cranium AI enhances our service offerings and delivers impactful AI risk management strategies that ensure resilience and trustworthiness in enterprise AI systems."

