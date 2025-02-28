NEC Unveils Solution to Enhance Open vRAN Security



Japanese NEC Corporation announced on Friday that it has developed a solution to enhance the security of the Open virtualised Radio Access Network (Open vRAN). The 'NEC vRAN' platform, the company said, supports the interfaces and components newly specified by the O-RAN Alliance to enhance the security of Open vRAN.

New Security Solution for Open vRAN

NEC said the NEC vRAN platform is being used to verify the performance of SecureRAN, which is provided by Trend Micro's subsidiary CTOne, which also supports the specifications of the O-RAN Alliance.

Open vRAN allows a variety of networks to be applied according to the deployment scenario of the telecommunications carrier, and while it offers a high degree of flexibility, it also requires measures to address threats to the network, NEC noted.

Safe and Flexible Open vRAN Infrastructure

In response, NEC said it is aiming to build and operate a safer and more secure network through the introduction and verification of SecureRAN vRAN infrastructure.

SecureRAN continuously references the latest threat intelligence and responds immediately to vulnerabilities, ensuring advanced network monitoring and defense across the entire application layer of vRAN.

NEC has been a member of the O-RAN Alliance since its inception and has secured Open vRAN by leveraging its expertise in conventional RAN construction while incorporating the O-RAN Alliance's interface components.

Advancing SecureRAN

Moving forward, to further enhance vRAN security, NEC will verify the implementation of SecureRAN with the goal of strengthening network infrastructure for customers and providing a safe and secure communications foundation.