NEC Unveils Solution to Enhance Open vRAN Security

Reported by Kripa B 0

NEC Corporation Introduces NEC vRAN Platform to Strengthen Open Virtualized RAN Security with SecureRAN Integration.

Highlights

  • NEC introduces NEC vRAN, a security-enhanced platform for Open vRAN.
  • The platform aligns with the O-RAN Alliance’s latest security specifications.
  • SecureRAN, developed by Trend Micro’s subsidiary CTOne, provides advanced threat monitoring and response.

Follow Us

NEC Unveils Solution to Enhance Open vRAN Security
Japanese NEC Corporation announced on Friday that it has developed a solution to enhance the security of the Open virtualised Radio Access Network (Open vRAN). The 'NEC vRAN' platform, the company said, supports the interfaces and components newly specified by the O-RAN Alliance to enhance the security of Open vRAN.

Also Read: NEC Unveils Solution to Modernise Mobile Network Infrastructure Construction




New Security Solution for Open vRAN

NEC said the NEC vRAN platform is being used to verify the performance of SecureRAN, which is provided by Trend Micro's subsidiary CTOne, which also supports the specifications of the O-RAN Alliance.

Open vRAN allows a variety of networks to be applied according to the deployment scenario of the telecommunications carrier, and while it offers a high degree of flexibility, it also requires measures to address threats to the network, NEC noted.

Also Read: NEC Completes Construction of ADC Submarine Cable

Safe and Flexible Open vRAN Infrastructure

In response, NEC said it is aiming to build and operate a safer and more secure network through the introduction and verification of SecureRAN vRAN infrastructure.

SecureRAN continuously references the latest threat intelligence and responds immediately to vulnerabilities, ensuring advanced network monitoring and defense across the entire application layer of vRAN.

NEC has been a member of the O-RAN Alliance since its inception and has secured Open vRAN by leveraging its expertise in conventional RAN construction while incorporating the O-RAN Alliance's interface components.

Also Read: NEC Launches Private 5G Architecture With Cisco

Advancing SecureRAN

Moving forward, to further enhance vRAN security, NEC will verify the implementation of SecureRAN with the goal of strengthening network infrastructure for customers and providing a safe and secure communications foundation.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Arjun :

Hahahaha

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

rahul_yadav :

what I see the tower which are recently certified (2024 -2025) give data of BSNL 4G. Also If too many…

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

shivraj roy :

Anyone knows why Jio uses Wi-Fi as signal towers for airfiber? It's been confirmed multiple times that Jio uses Wi-Fi…

Private 5G Again in Focus in India

rahul_yadav :

They bought mmwave to bring down Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC). That's why no telecom operator using it there have no…

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

Sujata :

According to them, emf is the 5th, 13th and 6th letter of english alphabet.

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments