NEC Unveils Solution to Modernise Mobile Network Infrastructure Construction

NEC’s new solution makes it possible to reduce the time required to build mobile infrastructure, from RAN to core, by approximately 60 percent compared to conventional methods.

Highlights

  • Designed to support cloud-native, multi-vendor 5G network virtualisation.
  • Enhances automation, efficiency, and real-time monitoring in telecom infrastructure.
  • Powered by NEC BluStellar framework for digital transformation.

NEC Corporation has developed a solution that enables the modernisation of tasks, including planning, design and construction work, when telecommunications carriers install network infrastructure such as base stations. The company said the introduction of this solution makes it possible to reduce the time required to build mobile infrastructure, from RAN to core, by approximately 60 percent compared to conventional methods.

Also Read: NEC Completes Construction of ADC Submarine Cable




In order to accommodate the rise of 5G network virtualisation technology (v-RAN, O-RAN, NFV), NEC says the network infrastructure construction requires modernisation to new processes based on cloud-native technology. NEC's new solution enhances automation, efficiency, and productivity in the construction of virtualised mobile networks.

Key Features of NEC's Solution

Professional Services for Modernisation

Leveraging NEC's expertise in virtualisation, the solution analyses telecom business processes from site design to construction, testing, maintenance, operation, and quality management. It provides consulting services to identify inefficiencies, develop modernisation strategies, and streamline operations for improved quality and productivity.

Technology Package for Automation

According to NEC, the solution provides a package of technologies essential for automating operations for each process of construction work. This allows telecommunications carriers to focus on implementing modernisation measures. Built on a cloud-native, microservices-based architecture, the solution supports open, multi-vendor equipment.

Real-Time Data Monitoring for Faster Optimisation

The solution enables network operations staff to confirm operational data for all base stations in real-time. This improves communication quality by accelerating the feedback cycle for base station status, while also increasing operational efficiency.

NEC's Cloud-Native Orchestrator

Additionally, NEC's Network and Cloud-Native Orchestrator drives digital transformation (DX) (modernisation, hyper-automation, and automation/autonomy) by enabling automation and hyper-automation across network operations. According to the company, this solution optimises the entire infrastructure lifecycle, from construction to maintenance, facilitating service area expansion.

Also Read: NEC Launches Private 5G Architecture With Cisco

DX Services for Telecom Modernisation

NEC offers end-to-end DX services, from strategy and concept consulting to implementation-focused offerings, based on the three pillars of business models, technology, and organization/talent. "NEC's DX strategy is anchored in its transformation from a traditional systems integrator to a 'Value Driver' under its NEC BluStellar framework," the company said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

