Windward Launches AI-Powered Solution to Monitor Undersea Infrastructure



Maritime AI company Windward has launched its Critical Maritime Infrastructure Protection solution, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution designed to monitor vital undersea infrastructure, including subsea cables, pipelines, and offshore rigs while providing real-time monitoring alerts.

Rising Threats to Maritime Infrastructure

Windward's software launch comes amid rising concerns over the vulnerability of global energy and data networks. Recent incidents, such as damage to undersea cables—like those in the Baltic Sea and near Taiwan—have underscored the need for subsea cable resilience.

Beyond these incidents, a threat analysis by Insikt Group reports an average of more than 100 cable faults per year. The proximity of recent faults to areas of geopolitical conflict, along with reports of suspected intentional damage, is cause for concern.

"The economic and geopolitical implications of undersea infrastructure sabotage are staggering," said the Co-Founder and CEO of Windward. "Beyond the immediate disruptions, national stability and financial implications for businesses relying on cables for connectivity and operational continuity are immense."

Windward's AI-Powered Solution

Windward's solution integrates AI-powered behavioural detection with proprietary cable mapping, historical data, and predictive analytics. It monitors high-risk vessels, flags suspicious activity, and provides real-time alerts through its Dataminr-powered feed. Additionally, MAI Expert, the company's virtual subject matter expert, offers in-depth risk analysis.

Partnership with Dataminr

In December 2024, Windward and Dataminr announced a partnership to integrate Dataminr's real-time AI—which discovers events, risks, and critical information from publicly available data—into Windward's AI-based platform.

Windward says its solution empowers organisations, ranging from government and intelligence agencies to telecommunication and energy companies to identify, monitor, and mitigate risks before they cause disruption. It also supports post-investigations, providing evidence to insurers and law enforcement agencies.

For Governments and Private Sector Organisations

According to the company, the solution is tailored for both government and private sector stakeholders, including defence and intelligence agencies, coast guards, telecom providers, and energy companies. It enables real-time tracking, detailed threat intelligence, and post-incident investigations.

Operators can also add their own data, set customised risk parameters, and define alerts based on their specific infrastructure needs—both above and below the water, the company said.