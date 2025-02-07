UK Launches AI Trial for Early Detection of Breast Cancer



The UK's NHS is launching the world-leading trial of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect breast cancer earlier, which could lead to faster diagnosis of the disease. Nearly 700,000 women across the country will take part in a trial to test how cutting-edge AI tools can be used to catch breast cancer cases earlier, the Department of Health and Social Care announced on February 4, 2025.

Also Read: Google Cloud’s AI Helps Create Self-Healing Asphalt for Sustainable UK Roads









AI Trial for Early Breast Cancer Detection

To mark World Cancer Day on Monday, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced the trial and confirmed that it is developing a new dedicated cancer plan to enhance diagnosis and treatment.

"Cutting-edge artificial intelligence trial to transform cancer care, helping radiologists catch breast cancer earlier," the UK Government said, noting, "Thirty testing sites across the country will be enhanced with the digital AI technologies, ready to invite women already booked in for routine screenings on the NHS to take part in the trial."

Also Read: European Union Says Its AI Investment Is Only 4 Percent Compared to US

EDITH Trial

The technology will assist radiologists in screening patients to identify changes in breast tissue that show possible signs of cancer and refer them for further investigations if required.

Currently, two specialists review each mammogram. If proved successful, this technology will enable one specialist to complete the same mammogram screening process. "If the trial is successful, it could free up hundreds of radiologists and other specialists across the country to see more patients, tackle rising cancer rates, save more lives and cut waiting lists," the UK government said.

The EDITH trial (Early Detection using Information Technology in Health) is backed by GBP 11 million of government support via the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

Experts Hail AI's Role

Experts, including Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at DHSC, hailed the trial saying, "This landmark trial could lead to a significant step forward in the early detection of breast cancer, offering women faster, more accurate diagnoses when it matters most."

Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, added, "Delivering on our AI Opportunities Action Plan, we are going to use AI to repair broken public services and drive forward our Plan for Change. Trials like this illustrate exactly the impact we know the technology can have - improving lives and in this case, saving them."

Also Read: UK Prime Minister Unveils Plan to Make Britain World Leader in AI

UK's AI Superpower Ambition

The UK aims to transform its approach through AI-driven innovation, promising faster diagnoses, improved treatment access, and ultimately, more lives saved.

This follows the AI Opportunities Action Plan, which the UK recently announced to become an AI superpower - a plan the government says has already attracted over BGP 14 billion in investment since launching last month.