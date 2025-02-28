Microsoft Invests in Veeam to Build AI-Powered Data Protection Solutions



Microsoft has made an undisclosed equity investment in Veeam Software as part of an expanded partnership to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data protection solutions, Veeam announced on Tuesday, February 25.

Strengthening AI-Driven Data Protection

The collaboration will integrate Microsoft's AI capabilities into Veeam's data resilience platform, enhancing threat detection, automated recovery, and compliance reporting. With 77 percent of Fortune 500 and 67 percent of Global 2000 companies relying on Veeam, the AI-powered advancements aim to provide faster insights and improved security, the official release said.

Veeam stated that, with Microsoft's support, it will focus on research and development investments, architectural expertise, and design collaboration to accelerate AI-powered innovations for customers.

Key AI-Powered Solutions

Microsoft AI services, including machine learning, will be integrated into key Veeam solutions, such as Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365, which protects over 23.5 million users, and Veeam Data Cloud Vault, a Zero Trust data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS) solution for offsite backups in Microsoft Azure. Additionally, new Entra ID solutions will enhance identity security for cloud-first enterprises.

The AI integration will enable organisations to detect suspicious activity before it escalates, identify vulnerabilities in backups, automate compliance and recovery reporting, and accelerate data restoration to minimise downtime, the companies said.

Future of AI in Data Protection

"In a world where cyber threats and the dynamic nature of the cloud are constant, data resilience is no longer optional — it's mission-critical," said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. "By joining forces with Microsoft, we're bringing AI-powered intelligence to 550,000 customers, and the majority of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, enabling them to protect, detect, and recover faster than ever before."

"AI is transforming every aspect of business," said Jason Graefe, Corporate Vice President, ISV's and Digital Natives, Microsoft. "By integrating Microsoft AI with Veeam's market-leading data resilience solutions, we're helping customers not only protect their critical data but also unlock new insights and efficiencies across Microsoft 365 and Azure."