Airtel will Remove Rs 249 Plan at Midnight

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has followed Reliance Jio in removing the Rs 249 plan. It is still available and if you want to recharge with it, you can do it right now. But it will be discontinued at 12 AM. These are the kind of plans that low-income users mostly recharge with. Jio's claiming that it is still offering the Rs 209 and Rs 249 prepaid plans with 1GB of daily data at its retail stores. Let's take a look at the base 1GB daily data plan from Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Rs 249 Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 249 plan is the cheapest 1GB daily data plan available for customers right now. This plan comes with 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There are additional benefits bundled with the plan. These benefits are free Hellotunes, Perplexity Pro AI, and Xstream Play. The service validity of Rs 249 plan is 24 days. Perplexity Pro AI subscription will be offered till January 2026.

Users can redeem the benefit until then. However, this plan is there only for four more hours. At 12 AM on August 20, 2025, Bharti Airtel will stop offering the Rs 249 plan.

This means, that the new base 1GB daily data plan from Airtel will be the Rs 299 plan. The Rs 299 plan from Airtel comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1GB of daily data. This plan's service validity is 28 days. So while there's more validity, Airtel's effectively asking users to go for a more expensive plan. The Rs 249 plan from Airtel's going out and we are not sure if the telco would bring something else in its place.

Users can still recharge with the Rs 219 plan which comes with 28 days of service validity and offers 3GB of data to the customers.