Apple AirPods Pro 3 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Apple, on its September 9, 2025 event launched the AirPods Pro 3. This was the first product to be launched during the event. The AirPods Pro 2 were there since 2023, and this refresh was very much needed. Apple AirPods Pro 3 bring notable upgrades, and some very useful ones. In 2024, one of the best features that the AirPods Pro 2 got via a software update was Hearing Aid. Expanding on that, Apple has included more useful features on the AirPods Pro 3. Before we dive into the features, let's take a look at the price of the product.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Price in India

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are available to be pre-ordered in India now. They will be available for users across India starting September 19, 2025.

The price of the AirPods Pro 3 is Rs 25,900, in line with the previous releases.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Specifications in India

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have a much better ANC (active noise cancellation support). Compared to the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods Pro 3 deliver 2x better noise cancellation, and 4x better when compared with the AirPods Pro (first gen).

What's new and better is the support for health features. The AirPods Pro 3 can now measure heart rate of the users and track over 50 workout types with the new experience in the Fitness app on iPhone. Live Translation has also been added to the AirPods Pro 3, making face-to-face conversations easier by helping users connect even if they don't speak the same language.

The new in-ear design of the AirPods Pro 3 makes the AirPods fit in the ears of the customres better than ever before. Apple said that it re-egineered to make each of the AirPod smaller, while external geometry of the ear tip was aligned to the center of the body for increased stability.

Apple said, "AirPods Pro 3 introduce a custom photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that shines invisible infrared light pulsed at 256 times per second to measure light absorption in blood flow. Combined with sensor fusion from the AirPods Pro accelerometers, gyroscope, GPS, and a new on-device AI model on iPhone, users can start up to 50 different workout types, track their heart rate and calories burned, close their Move ring, and earn awards in the Fitness app."