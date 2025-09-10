iphone air is a design wonder

iPhone Air, the new slim iPhone launched by Apple is a wonder in design. Apple has managed to do something super cool with the iPhone Air. The Cupertino tech giant didn’t just manage to make a slim phone, but also give it the power of the Pro devices and bring a great camera. You know what is cool? The entire iPhone Air computer fits inside just the camera bump! The camera bump houses the A19 Pro chip, logic board, and of course, the camera.

The iPhone 17 Air has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion support (120Hz adaptive refresh rate). It brings the new C1X modem for 5G connectivity and the N1 modem too for enhancing connectivity experience. This is the only iPhone in the entire lineup to feature a Titanium body.

Of course, the front camera is something we need to talk about. The camera now features a square sensor, which makes it easier and more convenient for users to take group selfies too. The body has Ceramic Shied on the back and Ceramic Shied 2 on the front for scratch resistance. There’s a 48MP Fusion camera system at the rear, with 2x Telephoto support. The phone will be available in four beautiful colours – space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue. The iPhone Air starts in India at Rs 1,19,900 for the base 256GB variant.