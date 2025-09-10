Vodafone Idea AGR Related Plea to be Heard on Supreme Court: Report

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has again moved to the Supreme Court (SC) for a matter related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The telco is questioning the government's demand of an additional Rs 9,450 crore in AGR payments until FY19. Vi needs to make payments to government by the end of the FY26 for AGR. The telco has said that the Supreme Court had sealed the amount and asked it not to be changed or altered.

According to an ET report, the demand from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is directly against the order sent by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had in the past said that it won't entertain any more requests of Vi to recalculate the AGR dues amount. Vi, however, is in a desperate position right now and would try to find every way to lower the AGR amount.

The telco wants to raise funds via debt now to fund its capex (capital expenditure). Its revenues are not at a scale that it would be able to take care of all of its liabilities/payments. So the government will need to step in somehow and lower the due amount for Vi to ensure that it can pay it.