OPPO F31 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch

OPPO F31 5G will launch soon in India. The phone's chipset is now confirmed by the company. OPPO has already confirmed that the launch will happen on September 15, 2025. The AnTuTu benchmark scores are also circulating online now. OPPO has confirmed that the F31 5G, which is due to launch soon will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The phone will come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, with a circular camera island.

It seems to be coming in two colours in India - Blue and Goldish. The microsite for the phone is already available on the official website of OPPO India. The device will likely be an affordable F series phone yet again from OPPO. The OPPO F31 series is likely to have more devices including the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro. The launch is only a few days from here so let's wait and see what OPPO has in store for the market.

