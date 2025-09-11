OPPO F31 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OPPO F31 5G seems to be coming in two colours in India - Blue and Goldish. The microsite for the phone is already available on the official website of OPPO India. The device will likely be an affordable F series phone yet again from OPPO.

Highlights

  • OPPO F31 5G will launch soon in India.
  • The phone's chipset is now confirmed by the company.
  • OPPO has already confirmed that the launch will happen on September 15, 2025.

Follow Us

oppo f31 5g chipset confirmed ahead of

OPPO F31 5G will launch soon in India. The phone's chipset is now confirmed by the company. OPPO has already confirmed that the launch will happen on September 15, 2025. The AnTuTu benchmark scores are also circulating online now. OPPO has confirmed that the F31 5G, which is due to launch soon will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The phone will come with a triple-camera setup at the rear, with a circular camera island.




Read More - iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

It seems to be coming in two colours in India - Blue and Goldish. The microsite for the phone is already available on the official website of OPPO India. The device will likely be an affordable F series phone yet again from OPPO. The OPPO F31 series is likely to have more devices including the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro. The launch is only a few days from here so let's wait and see what OPPO has in store for the market.

Read More - iPhone Air is a Design Wonder

In the world of smartphones, the most exciting development is the arrival of the iPhone 17 series by Apple. The iPhone 17 starts in India for Rs 82,900 for the base 256GB variant.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rahul :

Lol jio is now moving towards 5g use base

Will Vodafone Idea Always Play the Catch Up Game?

Faraz :

But still USB 2, slow charging and slow data transfer.

iPhone 16 or iPhone 17: What Should You Buy?

Shivraj Roy :

iPhone 17 is literally a no brainer 1-120hz ltpo + base 256gb + A19 + 50% in 20minutes Mark my…

iPhone 16 or iPhone 17: What Should You Buy?

TheAndroidFreak :

Get Mercusys or TPLink only. If you want gaming, then invest in Asus routers.

Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans Under Rs 500

Faraz :

I won't recommend.

iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments