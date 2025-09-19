Need to Do More for 5G Adoption Across Sectors: Neeraj Mittal

At this point, the 5G has reached many places in the country, but its use for better applications apart from just mobile browsing remains to be implemented.

  • While 5G has reached many areas of India, with some telcos such as Jio even offering it in rural areas, there's more that needs to be done for its adoption.
  • The adoption here doesn't mean only by the regular consumers with 5G phones.
  • Adoption of 5G in a real sense would benefit India if more sectors start adopting it.

While 5G has reached many areas of India, with some telcos such as Jio even offering it in rural areas, there's more that needs to be done for its adoption. The adoption here doesn't mean only by the regular consumers with 5G phones. Adoption of 5G in a real sense would benefit India if more sectors start adopting it. It isn't just about manufacturing, it is also about many other industries and sectors which can leverage 5G and benefit from the automation as well as real time communications. More use cases need to be developed and better applications of 5G have to come at an enterprise level also.




Neeraj Mittal, secretary, Department of Telecommunications, at the second edition of the ET Telecom 5G Innovation Summit 2025, said, "Much as we can take pride in achievements, there is a long way to go in terms of what we need to do as we move forward. There is much to do in the adoption of 5G across sectors."

"If you can do low-latency, and do it reliably at scale, we will have use cases like telemedicine. The government really tried hard by launching the indigenous 5G testbeds, by rolling out 5G use case labs across the country," he added.

