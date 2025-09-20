Jio Starts Showing Spam/Fraud Alerts

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The rise of spam and fraud communications has led to mandatory implementation of this feature by the telcos. This will help users in identifying the fraud communications in real time.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator has started showing spam notifications to the consumers.
  • The spam notifications feature was very much anticipated from Jio after Airtel launched it.
  • This has been available on Airtel's network for quite some time.

Follow Us

jio starts showing spam fraud alerts

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator has started showing spam notifications to the consumers. The spam notifications feature was very much anticipated from Jio after Airtel launched it. This has been available on Airtel's network for quite some time. The telcos were mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to implement such a spam detecting solution as soon as possible. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also announced a similar solution for its customers. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is yet to announce or implement such a feature or solution for its users.




Read More - Reliance Jio Speaks on 2G Users in India

The rise of spam and fraud communications has led to mandatory implementation of this feature by the telcos. This will help users in identifying the fraud communications in real time. It will lead to many consumers getting safeguarded from frauds and spams. The technology will work in real time. This has already helped millions of Airtel customers avoid spam calls in the last year.

Bharti Airtel was the first to bring this tech for the users. Jio is innovating at its own pace, but is bringing several new technologies for the users. One of them is 5G SmartLane. At TelecomTalk, we have already discussed this at length before, you can check it out through the link below.

Read Now - Reliance Jio 5G SmartLane Announced: Details Here

Reliance Jio is now looking to go for IPO (Initial Public Offer) in early 2026. This would make Jio one of the largest listed companies in the country. For now, Jio is the only operator which is also offering 5G SA (standalone) to the customers. 5G SA allows Jio to offer 5G slicing and VoNR (Voice Over New Radio) to the users.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Who said Vi 2G is shut down?

Reliance Jio Speaks on 2G Users in India

TheAndroidFreak :

First of all, Airtel should focus on moving n78 to SA. After that this all theatrics will work in favour…

Reliance Jio Speaks on 2G Users in India

S Pal :

I have seen band 41 2500 at Kolkata too.

BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

Faraz :

I expect Airtel to shut down 2G and use 20 MHz n3 1800 MHz for 5G in few circles. Q1…

Reliance Jio Speaks on 2G Users in India

Faraz :

Since Interchange Usage Charge (IUC) is gone, are they generating enough revenue for maintenance of 2G network ? I expected…

Reliance Jio Speaks on 2G Users in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments