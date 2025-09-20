jio starts showing spam fraud alerts

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator has started showing spam notifications to the consumers. The spam notifications feature was very much anticipated from Jio after Airtel launched it. This has been available on Airtel's network for quite some time. The telcos were mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to implement such a spam detecting solution as soon as possible. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also announced a similar solution for its customers. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is yet to announce or implement such a feature or solution for its users.









The rise of spam and fraud communications has led to mandatory implementation of this feature by the telcos. This will help users in identifying the fraud communications in real time. It will lead to many consumers getting safeguarded from frauds and spams. The technology will work in real time. This has already helped millions of Airtel customers avoid spam calls in the last year.

Bharti Airtel was the first to bring this tech for the users. Jio is innovating at its own pace, but is bringing several new technologies for the users. One of them is 5G SmartLane. At TelecomTalk, we have already discussed this at length before, you can check it out through the link below.

Reliance Jio is now looking to go for IPO (Initial Public Offer) in early 2026. This would make Jio one of the largest listed companies in the country. For now, Jio is the only operator which is also offering 5G SA (standalone) to the customers. 5G SA allows Jio to offer 5G slicing and VoNR (Voice Over New Radio) to the users.