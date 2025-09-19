iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Transparent Back

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Follow Us

iphone 18 pro tipped to feature transparent

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series, expected to launch in September 2026, might come with a translucent back. The iPhone 17 Pro variants this time featured a new design at the rear, with a bigger camera panel. This is expected to be retained with the iPhone 18 Pro models. What will be new, as per popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) is that it will likely feature stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system. As per the report, iPhone 18 Pro models are still in the early phase of development. More solid tips on the design are likely to come next year.




Read More - Nothing Ear (3) Launched: Price and Specs

The iPhone 17 Pro models, for the first time feature a vapour cooling chamber. The A19 Pro chip on the device is the most powerful Apple has ever made, and it features the most advanced NPU for handling AI (artificial intelligence) tasks. Apple Intelligence will be pre-installed on the iPhone 17 series.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at the Best Price in India

iPhone 17 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,34,900 for the base 256GB internal storage. The regular iPhone 17 starts in India with 256GB internal storage at Rs 82,900.

The iPhone 17 Pro has an upgraded camera, a new design, and a better processor. Basically, this is one of the most impressive iPhone series Apple has made in a long time.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

amrutendu :

all telecomtalk readers are from die hard villages, lol, is north india rellay saacks?

BSNL Partners Department of Posts for SIMs, Mobile Recharge Services

Faraz :

But first we should ask president Shyam ji or Ambani ji how can they talk about 2G shutdown when none…

Reliance Jio Speaks on 2G Users in India

Rohit Kumar :

Here comes the article. Wahi mai sochu ki etne din se tariff hike ka koi baat q nahi kar raha…

Two More Tariff Hikes for Telecom Sector Expected: BofA

Sujata :

why just 2? even if 20 hikes happen, consumers have to pay for it as there are no other option.

Two More Tariff Hikes for Telecom Sector Expected: BofA

Faraz :

https://telecomtalk.info/bsnl-4g-launch-in-india-anticipated-for/590107/

BSNL 5G Rollout in December 2025: Details

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments