iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Transparent Back

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series, expected to launch in September 2026, might come with a translucent back. The iPhone 17 Pro variants this time featured a new design at the rear, with a bigger camera panel. This is expected to be retained with the iPhone 18 Pro models. What will be new, as per popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) is that it will likely feature stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system. As per the report, iPhone 18 Pro models are still in the early phase of development. More solid tips on the design are likely to come next year.









Read More - Nothing Ear (3) Launched: Price and Specs

The iPhone 17 Pro models, for the first time feature a vapour cooling chamber. The A19 Pro chip on the device is the most powerful Apple has ever made, and it features the most advanced NPU for handling AI (artificial intelligence) tasks. Apple Intelligence will be pre-installed on the iPhone 17 series.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at the Best Price in India

iPhone 17 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,34,900 for the base 256GB internal storage. The regular iPhone 17 starts in India with 256GB internal storage at Rs 82,900.

The iPhone 17 Pro has an upgraded camera, a new design, and a better processor. Basically, this is one of the most impressive iPhone series Apple has made in a long time.