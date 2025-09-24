BSNL to Launch PAN-India 4G on September 27, 2025

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, will be launching PAN-India 4G service on September 27, 2025. The network launch will benefit the consumers in India. BSNL will complete the rollout of PAN-India 4G network for the customers on the said date. This was confirmed by A Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL.









"It is our indigenous technology that we are inaugurating across the country on September 27," said Ravi during his address at the Bharat Digital Infra Summit 2025.

The telco had already announced that it will launch 4G in one lakh sites throughout India by August 15, 2025. But this wasn't achieved by the telco, most likely, as no announcement was made. The debt-laden telecom operator is taking technology from the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led consortium which includes Tejas Networks and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics).

The government had alloted the telco 4G spectrum via the relief packages. BSNL is the only telecom operator in the country to offer 4G on the 700 MHz band. Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, also recently told the BSNL management that ARPU (average revenue per user) must go up of the telco by 50% and the enterprise business should also go up by 25-30% in the next one year.

It is worth recalling that BSNL posted net profits for two consecutive quarters in FY25, which was a first in many years. The telco not only posted net profits, but also added new users, something even Vodafone Idea (Vi) can't claim. BSNL is working hard to turning around its business as fast as possible. The government wants BSNL to succeed to ensure that duopoly doesn't come in the sector between Jio and Airtel.