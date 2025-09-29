oneplus 15 sand dune variant unveiled officially

OnePlus 15 will launch soon in China. This will be the next generation flagship phone from the company. The OnePlus 15 is now confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Now, OnePlus has officially unveiled a colour variant of the phone. It was already showcased at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2025 in Goa a few days back to the media. The phone's Sand Dune variant has been showcased. It features an all new design, one that is quite minimal, and one that's definitely going to get a lot of conversations started.









The phone will be successor to the OnePlus 13, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. OnePlus has said that OnePlus 15 will come with aerospace-grade metal mid-frame, making the phone strong, but still lighter than titanium. There's an aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal mid-frame, which is 26.3% lighter than Titanium, while offering 134% better wear rresistance. It will also absorb heat better. OnePlus 15 will also come with a display that will support 165Hz refresh rate.

The phone will have an Ice Skin feel, which is cold and pleasant to touch. OnePlus 15 will introduce a new design texture called Quenching Texture. There's a square camera island in the back for holding the camera frame. There are three cameras visible, along with a flash.

OnePlus 15 has rounded corners, and flat edges along with flat display. There's a power button on the right of the body as well as the volume rockers. On the left, there's a customisable button called the Plus Key. OnePlus is enhancing the body of the phone via advanced manufacturing process. OnePlus said that it is using miro arc oxidation to enhance the durability and hardness of stainless steel, titanium, and anode alluminium alloy components.

Then there's the ion colour process promising lasting colour retention. OnePlus 15 will also undergo a nanoscale sealing process to help it withstand salt spray corrosion testing.