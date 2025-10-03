Huawei Watch D2 in India can Track Temperature, Blood Pressure

Huawei has launched a new smartwatch in India. This is Huawei Watch D2. The special thing about this new smartwatch from the company is that it comes with support for tracking skin temperature, also blood pressure. The blood pressure tracking feature is already present on many watches. However, skin temperature tracking is something which is a big value add on. But this is not an affordable smartwatch. Let's take a look at the Huawei Watch D2 price and specifications.









Read More - iPhone 16 Pro Under Rs 90000 Soon

Huawei Watch D2 Price in India

Huawei Watch D2 is priced at Rs 34,499 in India. This new smartwatch will be available for users on different platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon along with Rtcindia.net. As an introductory offer, the company will be selling the Watch D2 for Rs 33,499 till October 5. Users can purchase it in Black and Gold colours.

Read More - India Adds Over 6,400 New 5G BTS in September 2025

Huawei Watch D2 Specifications in India

Huawei Watch D2 comes with a large 1.82-inch AMOLED display with support for 408x408 pixels and 1500nits peak brightness. The watch commes with a 26mm mechanical airbag and supports Always-on-Display (AoD) mode. It will definitely give you a premium feel as the body is made of Aluminium alloy. There's Ambulatory Blood Pressure Montioring (ABPM) in the watch.

The company has claimed to have the CE-MDR medical device certification in Europe under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 and certification from China's National Product Administration. There's support for real-time single-lead ECG data in addition to blood pressure tracking. It will help users in understading or detecting potential arrhythmias. There's also support for SpO2 montioring, sleep montioring, stress and arterial stiffness as well.

The smartwatch has IP68-rated build and are compatible with iOS and Android devices. The watch can be further paired with Huawei Health app. Users can also answer and reject calls via this smartwatch.