Jio, Airtel, Vi Get More time to Submit 5G EMF Exposure Certificates

Reported by Tanuja K 0

According to the data shared by DoT, India had around 504,000 5G BTS at the end of September 30, 2025. The government of India said that the power density of a 5G BTS should no exceed 5 watts per square metre.

  • Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three telcos which have launched 5G in India.
  • These telcos were asked by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to submit 5G EMF (Electromagnetic Field) exposure certifcates by September 1, 2025.
  • This was done by the telecom department because the telcos complained that there are many towers to test, and they are also facing scarcity of testing equipment.

However, now that date has been extended to December 31, 2025. This was done by the telecom department because the telcos complained that there are many towers to test, and they are also facing scarcity of testing equipment.




This was earlier 1 watt per square metre, but it was changed looking at the global standards. This allows the 5G signal to travel a longer distance, and allows telcos to offer 5G service with less amount of towers.

What's interesting here is that the International Commission for Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), a body that provides guidance on health and environmental effects of EMF, recommends 10 watts per square metre. Looking at the recommendation from ICNIRP, the telcos have asked the government to increase the power density allowed from 5 watts per square metre to 10 watts per square metre. This will help them offer more efficient services at a lower cost.

Due to a lack of testing equipment, the telcos have not been able to test all the towers and submit 5G EMF certificates on time. Thus, the timeline to do so has been extended by the government.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), an industry body respresenting players like Airtel, Jio, and Vi, said, "The availability of approved 5G EMF exposure testing requirements, such as the Narda measurement tools, remains severely limited. As a result, despite the TSPs ongoing efforts and intent to comply with your directions, the number of 5G sites that have undergone EMF testing remains disproportionately low."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

